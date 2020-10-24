6,000 Shares in Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Separately, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $6,462,000.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

RXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

RXT opened at $16.72 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.46.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.