Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,463 American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 149.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

AEP opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.86. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

