Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $121,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,047,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,586,634,000 after buying an additional 2,262,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,965,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,844,000 after buying an additional 222,534 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,179,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,770,034,000 after buying an additional 2,213,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after buying an additional 570,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,637,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,869,000 after buying an additional 108,257 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $454.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $91.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

