Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $122,000 in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 463,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after buying an additional 70,940 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $469,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.12.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $109.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $111.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

