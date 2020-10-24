Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 669.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $158.31 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.15 and its 200 day moving average is $172.99.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

