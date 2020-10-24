BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.5% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackLine by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in BlackLine by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BlackLine from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $1,072,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,197.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -139.48 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $105.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

