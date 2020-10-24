Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $127,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 109.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.