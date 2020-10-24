Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $128,000 in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 255.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 87.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 52.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

BLKB stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $92.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.59.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLKB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.