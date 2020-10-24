2,602 Shares in Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Separately, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMND shares. Barclays started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $51.09 on Friday. Lemonade Inc has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $96.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade Inc will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

