Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $250.00 at DA Davidson

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.43.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $216.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.52 and a 200 day moving average of $183.37. Splunk has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 35.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the software company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $1,753,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 48.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

