Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 933 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $136,954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,574,000 after purchasing an additional 355,379 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,923,000 after purchasing an additional 269,322 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,893,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 395.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 94,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY opened at $131.84 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.68.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.55.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $4,732,559.45. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,266 shares of company stock worth $10,355,931. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.