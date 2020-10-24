Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Sells $262,500.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 7,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $34.81 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NETGEAR by 71.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in NETGEAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTGR. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

