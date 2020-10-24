Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Scott Darling Sells 8,000 Shares

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) insider Scott Darling sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $54,760.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $54,420.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Scott Darling sold 5,333 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $156,843.53.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Shares of SFIX opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 2.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

