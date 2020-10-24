NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Cowen

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NTGR opened at $34.81 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 1.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, Director Laura Durr sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $53,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,329.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jef Graham sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,142 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 546.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 60,073 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 15.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,812,000 after buying an additional 79,951 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

