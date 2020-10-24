JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $180.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Ferrari from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of RACE opened at $189.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,528,000 after purchasing an additional 502,582 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Ferrari by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,133,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after purchasing an additional 216,539 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 900,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ferrari by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,819,000 after purchasing an additional 105,417 shares during the period. Finally, Alatus Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alatus Capital Ltd. now owns 478,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

