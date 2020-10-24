$4.90 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) to announce sales of $4.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $19.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $19.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $21.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.27.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $303.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $308.06.

Shares of NextEra Energy are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $49,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,946 shares of company stock worth $14,611,361 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in NextEra Energy by 406.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

