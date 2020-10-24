Teradyne (NYSE:TER) PT Raised to $87.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $76.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

NYSE TER opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $410,898.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,470.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,321 shares of company stock worth $6,901,843. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Teradyne by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

