Craig Hallum Increases Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $30.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

CALX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 186.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. Calix has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $27.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 22,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $458,640.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 7.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 3.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.