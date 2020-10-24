Jason Warren Lilly Sells 6,666 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Warren Lilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of Neogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $454,934.48.

NEOG stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.55. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $82.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.10.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Neogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Neogen by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEOG shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

