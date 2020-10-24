Analysts Anticipate Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will post $4.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.77 billion. Kimberly Clark posted sales of $4.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year sales of $18.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $19.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $19.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.13.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth $1,521,000. Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 75.6% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 22.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.88 on Friday. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

