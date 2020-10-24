Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report $3.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.06 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $14.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.33 billion to $14.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.27.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $178.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $180.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $8,804,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 488,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,836,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

