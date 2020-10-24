Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Brokerages predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report $3.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.06 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $14.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.33 billion to $14.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.27.

Shares of SWK opened at $178.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $180.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $8,804,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 488,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,836,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

