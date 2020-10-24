Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd (NYSE:RFI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.12

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.12 and traded as low as $11.82. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 78,867 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

