Cwm LLC Purchases 7,398 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Cwm LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FVC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $323,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,185,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87.

