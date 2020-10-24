United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.31

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $6.00. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 30,869 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded United Security Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.70.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 109.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 15.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

