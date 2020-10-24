Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 58.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth $178,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $199,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 74.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 7.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.92. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,500. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.