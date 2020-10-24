Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.67

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.67 and traded as low as $21.00. Ebiquity shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 4,500 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.82.

Ebiquity Company Profile (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

