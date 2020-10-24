Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 598 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 118.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 446.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 330.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $394.10 on Friday. Domino's Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.77 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Domino's Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domino's Pizza, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Domino's Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino's Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.86.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total transaction of $1,048,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,417. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

