Cwm LLC Sells 369 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,065,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,525,000 after purchasing an additional 398,971 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $126,323,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 58.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $3,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.05.

NYSE MMP opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

