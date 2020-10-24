Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $318.60 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $340.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

