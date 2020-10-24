Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after purchasing an additional 912,395 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,631,000 after acquiring an additional 907,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after acquiring an additional 855,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $149.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

