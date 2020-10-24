Cwm LLC Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 840.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Cintas by 6.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $338.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $358.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

