Cwm LLC Has $712,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 39.1% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 45.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 33.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,657.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $133.86 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

