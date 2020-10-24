Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.05% of Northwest Natural worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Northwest Natural by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 23.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 29.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 20.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.21%.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.44 per share, for a total transaction of $71,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,623.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWN shares. UBS Group raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

