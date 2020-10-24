Cwm LLC Lowers Position in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 10.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

NYSE:NWE opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

