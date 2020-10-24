Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $108.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

