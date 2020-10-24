Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $1,074,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Celanese by 7.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 8.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Celanese by 18.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $120.18 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.32.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

