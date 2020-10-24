Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,123 Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 10.2% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Life Storage by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

NYSE LSI opened at $116.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Life Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.16%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

