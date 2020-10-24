Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Position Cut by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aramark by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,894,000 after buying an additional 203,529 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 670,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61,654 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 834.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 382,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,371 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $30.27 on Friday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Aramark had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

