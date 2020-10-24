Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.22.

NYSE:ROK opened at $243.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $251.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $986,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,420.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

