Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 137.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,085,000 after purchasing an additional 297,362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 178.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,861,000 after purchasing an additional 267,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,679,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,716.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 243,221 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $200.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.54. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $207.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

