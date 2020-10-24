Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Position in Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.14% of Evogene as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Evogene alerts:

EVGN stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Evogene Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 3,545.22%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.