Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $143,000 Investment in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $110,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AON by 19.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AON by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.64.

AON opened at $207.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.78. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

