Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 3,663 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 874.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,707,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,209,000 after purchasing an additional 99,734 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 30,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 513,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

