Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $147,000 Investment in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 532.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TIF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

NYSE:TIF opened at $123.54 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $92.84 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

