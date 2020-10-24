Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.12% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $48.36 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $51.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.76.

