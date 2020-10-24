Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 2,889 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,130 shares of company stock worth $17,918,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

