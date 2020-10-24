Danone S.A. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Danone in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.83.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DANOY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Danone stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.65. Danone has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

