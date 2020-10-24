$485.15 Million in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce sales of $485.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.60 million and the highest is $598.00 million. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,807 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 37.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,103 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $76.56 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

