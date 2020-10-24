Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kohl’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Redding expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $59.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

